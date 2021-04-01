The Chaffee County Community Foundation announced the launch of ChaffeeCOMMONS, or Chaffee Common Services – an innovative back-of-house supports program for local nonprofits.
This program is designed to increase the capacity of organizations by lowering their administrative burden and providing shared-cost access to key platforms and services.
Formally launched on March 26, ChaffeeCOMMONS will provide the following benefits to its members.
• Zoom business license
• User access to brand new Chaffee Volunteers In Action platform - https://www.viachaffee.org/
• License to Boardspot.com to assist in organizing and building the capacity of boards of directors
• Access to Chaffee’s nonprofit hub website - https://chaffeecommons.org/
• Up to 5 hours of one-on-one grant writing and copy writing consultation with Jodi Breckenridge-Petit.
• Free access to all CCCF trainings, workshops, and conferences for up to three attendees from Member organization
• User access to Canva.com graphic design platform
• Access to discounted D&O and General Liability insurance through DCI Mountain Insurance.
For more information about ChaffeeCOMMONS, or to support the program, visit www.chaffeecommunity.org.
