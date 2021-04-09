Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said Tuesday there have been no new leads in the disappearance of Nathan Schwartz.
The 22-year-old Eaton man was last seen Feb. 22, according to family members. His car, a black 1999 Toyota Rav4, was found in Salida March 2, parked on F street between 13th and 14th streets.
Johnson said the car was removed by law enforcement and has been processed, but no clues or evidence was discovered.
Samples of family members’ DNA has been collected for comparison if needed.
Schwartz is described as blond with blue eyes, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.
The family has offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to his location and safe return.
Anyone with information about Schwartz is asked to call Chaffee County Dispatch at 719-539-2596, or to remain anonymous call Chaffee County CrimeStoppers at 719-539-5299.
