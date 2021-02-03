The third-ranked Demon wrestlers began the season with just a handful of grapplers at a quadrangular meet in Florence Saturday.
Due to COVID protocols, Buena Vista filled just seven weight classes from an experience-laden squad and took their lumps in the opening match, were close in the second and won the third team match of the day.
David Arellano, Elijah Evans, Haden Camp and Seth Moss had their hands raised for BV in a 52-18 loss to Lamar.
“All seven athletes competed and never let the intensity down until the final whistle,” Buena Vista coach Jared Todd said.
Buena Vista’s Arellano, Evans, Camp, Eli Flowers and Abram Durbin won their matches as the Demons dropped a close 42-36 match to host Florence.
Evans and Durbin both trailed in their matches, “but they stayed the course and keep grinding and were able to out work and break their opponents and get the victory by fall,” Todd noted.
Arellano, Evans, Camp and Flowers won matches to lead the Demons to a 23-18 win over Rye in the final rounds of the long day.
“It was just amazing to be able to get out and to compete,” Todd said. “We are looking forward to getting the band back together (our whole team) and see what we can do.”
“We have a very experienced team even if we only have one senior. All the boys on the team have been wrestling since the youth program and have been around the sport for at least 5 seasons,” Todd said. “We are thankful of this in our condensed season.
“They understand what has to be done and also understand how to get there,” he said. “Very much looking forward to the season.”
Lone senior Issac Hutchings returns to lead the team. He is a returning state placer, 6th, and a 3-time state qualifier.
Chris Hutchings, third place last year, also returns to lead state qualifiers including Moss, Deluca, Arellano, Camp and Jackson Helmke.
“We are preseason ranked No. 3 in 2A with 10 wrestlers ranked inside the top 12 and 8 in the top 8,” Todd noted. “If we can keep everybody healthy and injury free, we have a chance to do wonderful things even with all of the new protocol implemented by the state.
“We have an excellent dual season lined up with some of the top teams in the state,” he said. “Some of these duals we may not be at full strength but our goal this year is to focus on the individual and not the team results.”
Buena Vista had a quad scheduled in Manitou Tuesday and Saturday the Demons travel to La Jara for a quad with Centauri, Olathe and John Mall.
