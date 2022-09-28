The Demons received an early season lesson on what they need to compete in the state playoffs Friday, falling to top-ranked Limon 50-13 at home.
While Limon (5-0) rolled up Demon-like numbers, Buena Vista’s looked unusually thin.
The Badgers rushed for five touchdowns by averaging 6.1 yards an attempt, picking up 286 yards on the ground with another 141 passing for 427 total yards.
Buena Vista fought for four first downs, one on a 48-yard pass from running back Brandon Phelps. BV finished with 95 yards passing and just 41 yards rushing on 15 attempts.
The opening possessions set the tone for the night. Limon took the opening possession 35 yards on six plays before scoring on a sweep from the Demon 16 with 9:16 left in the opening quarter.
Buena Vista’s opening possession rushed three times for two net yards and a punt.
Limon responded with an 11-play, 42-yard drive to go up 14-0 with 2:27 still left in the opening quarter.
Buena Vista struck back a minute later after its second drive went nowhere.
Zandon Mitchell cranked a 60-yard punt that rolled hard at the end zone before it was muffed by the Badgers. Tam Flowers jumped on the loose ball for six points, then added the PAT kick and the Demons trailed just 14-7 with 1:11 still left in the first quarter.
Limon built a 36-13 halftime lead.
The Badgers pulled ahead 36-7 with 27 seconds left in the half. Caleb Camp ran back the ensueing kickoff 91 yards after eluding three defenders about the Limon 25. The kick with 12 seconds left was blocked for the 36-13 halftime score.
Buena Vista hosts North Fork at 7 p.m., Friday.
