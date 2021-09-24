The town of Buena Vista and Peak To Peak Pickleball Club took a major step toward funding six new courts adjacent to the existing tennis courts at the Buena Vista River Park.
The Next50 Initiative (www.next50initiative.org) has approved a $25,000 grant application toward the new courts.
The Next50 Initiative is a Denver-based private foundation dedicated to funding mission-driven initiatives that improve the lives of the older adult population and their caregivers.
It seeks to fund game-changing projects that improve and sustain the quality of life for people in their second 50 years that will impact lives for generations to come.
“We are so excited to receive the support of Next50. This will be a huge help in our project,” Jen Eggleston, president of P2P, said. “With Next50’s help we are on track to secure the funding to allow us to move from our Phase I Site Preparation into Phases II and III which will hopefully lead to completion of the project next summer.”
“The town is most appreciative of Next50’s contribution, which will be a huge help in getting this much needed project fully funded and completed. Phase I is almost complete and we are anxious to begin Phase II,” Earl Richmond, director of BV Recreation, said.
