Those 60 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Friday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Feb. 26.
In the next phase of vaccinations, 1B.3, those eligible include:
• Coloradans age 60 and older
• Agricultural workers
• Grocery workers
• Coloradans between the ages of 16 and 59 with two or more comorbidities.
The comorbidities that will be taking into consideration are:
• Cancer – currently receiving treatment or treated within the last month.
• Chronic kidney disease.
• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
• Diabetes mellitus.
• Down syndrome.
• Specific heart conditions: heart failure, cardiomyopethies or coronary artery disease and severe valvular/congenital heart disease.
• Obesity (body mass index or 30 kilograms/m2).
• Sickle cell disease.
• Solid organ transplant.
• Individuals with disabilities who require direct care in their home.
• People with disabilities that prevent them from wearing a mask.
Polis said vaccine prioritization is based on how many vaccines the state is getting.
Scott Bookman, director of the Unified Central Command Vaccine Joint Task Force said the estimate is this phase will include about 958,508 people.
A further division of phase 1B will include groups previously part of 1B.3 as group 1B.4, which is expected to be eligible for vaccinations as early as March 21.
Phase 1B.4 is expected to include:
• People age 50 and older.
• Student-facing higher education faculty and staff.
• Frontline essential workers in manufacturing.
• Frontline essential workers for the U.S. Postal service.
• Frontline essential workers in public transit and specialized transportation.
• Frontline essential workers in public health.
• Faith leaders.
• Frontline essential direct care providers for Coloradans experiencing homelessness.
• Frontline journalists.
• Continuity of local government.
• Continuation of operations for state government.
• Adults who received a placebo during a COVID-19 vaccine trial.
• People 16-49 with one of the higher risk conditions.
The governor’s office estimates this group will number about 2,505,310.
The reason for the reorganization is the availability of the vaccine.
Polis said the goal is to ensure those exposed to COVID-19 due to their work will have access to the vaccine as quickly as possible.
Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom announced those in the current 1B.3 group may now register for any upcoming Chaffee County Public Health vaccination clinic at www.chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com.
In addition to currently scheduled vaccine clinics, Chaffee County Public Health will hold a clinic from noon-3 p.m. March 10, at Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, 29780 U.S. 24 in Buena Vista . To register for his clinic visit https://chaffeecounty-mar10.rsvpify.com.
For those who need to be tested for COVID-19 visit https://chaffeecountycovidtesting.rsvpify.com/.
