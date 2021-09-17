More than 35 years after it first opened as The Pantry, the natural food store at the north end of Buena Vista continues to grow and evolve—now under the leadership of Adam and Anna Heinauer.
The Heinauers bought the business and property in April 2021 from its third owner, Tom Liverman who purchased it in 2009 and renamed it The Lettucehead Food Company in honor of the valley’s century-old position as a leading lettuce producer.
Before Liverman, it was owned by Michelle Henneke who renamed it Nature’s Pantry after purchasing it in 2000 from founder Nancy Locke.
That legacy is important to the new owners, who credit the three previous owners on their website. And it was important to Liverman to find the right buyers—people who could finance the acquisition but who also had the right combination of entrepreneurial grit and respect for the ethics and traditions of the natural food industry.
After migrating to Denver from the East Coast, the Heinauers set their sights on moving to Buena Vista. Instead of working remotely in healthcare consulting, they wanted to buy a business to contribute to the community.
The couple also credits the store’s six employees with training and supporting their new bosses and maintaining strict COVID safety practices. “We have a great team, and they’ve kept us humming,” said Adam.
Two team members and Anna Heinauer are certified health coaches by the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.
“My hope is to be able add more educational content to what we do to help people make smart eating choices for their health and understand how supplements can help support,” she said.
At 2,000-square feet of retail space with a small office and food prep area, the Lettucehead is less than 10% as large as a typical grocery store.
“People who come in from the cities often remark how we have more bulk items than their Whole Foods,” said Anna.
The Heinauers have visions of expanding the business. They’re thinking about drawing on Anna’s experience as a yoga teacher to organize healing retreats and health coaching programs.
“We also want to offer more prepared foods like our Collegiate Peaks chicken salad and our vegan Arkansas River chickpea salad,” said Adam “As downtown and South Main get busier, locals are looking for options to come and grab something delicious and healthy.”
He readily acknowledged, however, that expanding the prepared foods business would require more space.
“We’ve thought about expanding in back or even going up with a second floor. But those are all just dreams and visions at this point,” said Adam.
In the meantime, they’re eagerly building on Liverman’s legacy to source as much fresh produce as possible from small farms in the valley such as Erin’s Greens, Trout Creek Farm and Meadows Edge Farm, and buying personal-care items from local makers such as Salida Sunshine and ApotheKelly.
Their goal is to source as much locally as possible to support the farmers and entrepreneurs in the area. And they’re coping with many daily challenges, such as responding to the emerging Delta variant and coping with a rash of refrigerator malfunctions.
“Our staff has gotten really creative at figuring out ways to keep products cold until our refrigerator repair guy arrives,” said Anna.
“Owning a small business is new to us, but we both grew up in families that owned small businesses,” said Adam. “That background and our corporate work experiences and skills prepare us to find solutions and be adaptable.”
As they work and innovate to carry on a 35-year tradition, the Heinauers say they’re constantly cheered by the Lettucehead’s loyal and supportive customers.
“It’s heartening and fun to see how excited people are that we’re here,” said Anna. “This is more than just a place people go to get their groceries.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.