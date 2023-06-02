A new wildfire mitigation project is underway at the base of Mount Princeton southwest of Buena Vista.
The forested fuel break along Rodeo Road is designed to protect the community from a fast-moving wildfire that could start in the Collegiate Peaks Wilderness, where forests have been decimated by beetle and budworm infestations, seen as large patches of grey and brown instead of green trees high up on the mountain.
“If a wildfire starts up there, it’s going to be a Decker-fire level of intensity at minimum, and the prevailing winds would push it toward the community,” said forester Josh Kuehn with the Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) Salida Field Office.
The Decker Fire burned for nearly six weeks in 2019 on Methodist Mountain south of Salida, destroying one home as hundreds were evacuated.
Kuehn said the 110-acre fuel break, being cut by Alma-based P & A Forestry, will result from selectively removing trees to reduce the intensity of a potential canopy fire.
Canopy fires spread in quickly from one treetop to the next. They are the most intense type of wildfire and often the most difficult to contain, especially in high winds.
The fuel break provides a chance for a fire to “move to the ground” and slow down with the help of first responders, he added.
“We are thinning trees so the tops are no longer touching each other,” Kuehn said. The work started in April on the Maxwell Park State Land Board section on Rodeo Road, and continues this month on the privately owned Frontier Ranch, a camp operated by Young Life.
“Young Life has been extremely amenable to having this work done,” Kuehn said. “Without their participation, this project would not have been feasible.”
At the same time, homeowners in Pine Grove Estates, Whispering Pines, The Journey’s End and other area neighbors are working with Colorado Firecamp and the Southwest Conservation Corps to allow the thinning of trees on residential lots, which compliments the fuel break and creates a larger area of wildfire resiliency at the base of the 14,000-foot mountain.
“Our work focuses on treating from the front door to the forest,” said Kent Maxwell, Colorado Firecamp’s fire & forestry coordinator. “We often start at the home ignition zone, extending out with roadside thinning that connects with larger scale treatments on public lands.”
Dozens of landowners in the area have cleared brush and cut trees down since 2020 by participating in Chaffee Chips, a slash haul away service, and participating in Chaffee Treats, a program that connects private property treatments in priority areas as defined in the Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
The fuel break is funded by a CSFS State Fire Assistance Grant with matching funds from Chaffee Common Ground. It is slated for completion in July. Work on individual lots will continue throughout the year, as students hone their sawyer skills through Colorado Firecamp’s wildland firefighting classes.
The Mount Princeton project is among several large fuel breaks underway or completed since the community wildfire plan was updated in 2020. Additional projects are located along the Arkansas River north of Buena Vista, in the North Cottonwood Creek drainage northwest of Buena Vista, on Coyote Valley Road west of Nathrop, on the Methodist Front south of Salida and Poncha Springs and on Poncha Pass.
More than 5,000 acres have been thinned since 2020. For more information about wildfire mitigation across the county, visit envisionchaffeecounty.org and click on Ensuring Healthy Landscapes.
Envision is a nonprofit convened by the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners to help the Forest Health Council’s 50-plus members implement the community wildfire plan. The plan maps treatment priority areas so that strategic mitigation projects result in the highest cost efficiency and community benefit.
Dozens of landowners at the base of Mount Princeton are working with Colorado Firecamp to allow the thinning of trees on residential lots, which compliments the fuel break and creates a larger area of wildfire resiliency. Download high-res version.
The Colorado State Forest Service provides professional forestry assistance, wildfire mitigation expertise and outreach and education to help landowners and communities achieve their forest management goals. The CSFS is a service and outreach agency of the Warner College of Natural Resources at Colorado State University and provides staffing for the Division of Forestry within the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.
For more information, visit csfs.colostate.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.