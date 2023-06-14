The Chaffee Housing Authority introduced its new director at a meet-and-greet Monday, June 12 at Deerhammer Distillery in Buena Vista. Director Ashley Kappel socialized with town staff and local residents.
“The Chaffee County Housing Authority needs assessment in 2020 showed that we need over 1,100 units of housing and counting by 2027, with over 750 of those units being needed for affordable housing specifically,” she said. “91% of people in this county cannot afford to purchase a home in the county, and there are very few rental properties to give an alternative solution to the workforce.”
Kappel served as a board member for CHA for the past year and as chair of the Development Committee. She was a commercial real estate attorney for nearly a decade at a top national law firm and later as a solo practitioner, representing both affordable housing and private developers in a number of projects.
“The affordable housing crisis in this community that we all love is a problem that we are working at Chaffee Housing Authority to solve,” Kappel said. “The first thing I’ve been working on is affordable housing development.”
Jane’s Place, an affordable development in progress, will be located in Salida.
“It’s going to support people in various different places in their housing journey, from providing services to the homeless to helping the seasonal workers, housing the general workforce and even AmeriCorps volunteers and working with the committee to close the funding gap and keep this project moving forward,” she said.
Kappel said there would also be a special limited partnership program, where CHA partners with developers to incentivize them to build affordable housing with deed-restricted units to the community.
“We provide a sales and property tax abatement and developers build the units,” she said. “It’s a cutting-edge program that will be one tool in our toolkit to help solve the affordable housing crisis.”
In addition to her service on the Chaffee Housing Authority Board, Kappel has spent 13 years volunteering as a board member and officer of five nonprofits, two homeowner’s association boards and a new charter school. Kappel lives in Buena Vista with her husband and two dogs.
The third priority, Kappel said, is managing deed-restricted units, managing the tenant eligibility and selection process and compliance. Kappel will also work with the state board to develop a strategic plan.
“I’m helping with this process by conducting a listening tour including members and 45 key stakeholders. These stakeholders include all the board members, elected officials, community organization leaders, key business employers, developers and community members impacted by the affordable housing crisis,” she said. “My purpose in doing this is to gather themes, alignment and ideas to inform how we evolve our strategic plan with community support, priorities and goals.”
Kappel encouraged community members and stakeholders to reach out and connect with her.
“This affordable housing crisis is a problem that can be solved, and I look forward to working together to do that,” she said. “We need to get our name out there and we need to tell people what we’re doing, so please spread the word to your friends.”
Kappel can be contacted at akappel@chaffeecounty.org
