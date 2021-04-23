Q How would you describe what your business is/does?
A local bakery creating plant-based, better-for-you baked goods, snacks and custom orders with organic, quality ingredients and gluten-free options.
Q What makes your business unique for customers and why should they patronize your business?
A Female-owned, plant-based, unique fun products like Coconut Bacon, No Cheeze-It Crackers and Peanut Butter Chocolate Pillow Cookies.
Q What fuels your passion for the business you’ve chosen?
A A love for baking and bringing joy to others. I aim to show that vegan and gluten-free treats are just as decadent and delicious as their traditional counterparts.
Q What do you view as the biggest challenges to small businesses based in the valley?
A Launching during COVID is difficult; but the spring market in Salida has been amazing, and I am excited for the summer market in BV.
Q What are your plans for your business in the future?
A I will become an integrated health coach in late 2021, and want to help others find more happiness in every day life (that includes enjoying treats).
