New Bees has reopened for business at their new location, 117 E. Arkansas St., and will be hosting a grand opening in a few weeks.
“The owners of the new location have been wonderful,” owner Jan Johnson told The Times in November. Additionally, New Bees saw help from locals to help smooth out their moving process.
In addition to being open for shoppers, Johnson said their doors are also open for those looking to make donations. Donations can be brought to the store Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. The store’s operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New Bees has a long history of giving back to the community, providing $10,000 in scholarships to local high school students for the past 6 years.
For more information, call New Bees at 719-395-6295, or visit the store at 117 E Arkansas St. in Buena Vista.
