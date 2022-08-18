The non-profit thrift store New Bees has recently been informed that their building on East Main street has been sold.
The building is currently owned by the estate of Jody Grieb, which has sold the building and only recently informed the store that they will need to vacate the premises.
“We don’t know who bought it. They put up a sign and the next thing we knew it had been sold,” New Bees treasurer Jan Johnson said.
New Bees opened in the 1970s thanks to the efforts of Buena Vistan Cae Vinson and has resided at its location on 624 E. Main St. since.
The store sells secondhand and donated items back to the community and uses the profits to give back to the community.
New Bees provides financial assistance to those in need, awards $10,000 in scholarships to local high school students and assists non-profit organizations.
Among the non-profits New Bees donates to are the Chaffee County Boys & Girls Club, Buena Vista Pregnancy Center, Congressional Church Backpack Program, Chaffee County High School and 51:10 Youth Ranch.
New Bees is searching for a new building to house their operation but has yet to find anything.
“We’re struggling at this time to find something,” Johnson said. “We definitely don’t want to close the store. We still want to be able to provide the services we’ve provided and are just hoping something turns up.”
New Bees will need to vacate the premises within the next 4 to 5 months.
