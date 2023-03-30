Since moving into its new home a month ago, New Bees is going strong.
In fact, their new receiving center behind the former Hi-Valley Supply store at 117 E. Arkansas St. was full barely a week after opening on Feb. 14.
“We’ve been inundated with wonderful donations, and we’ve had to cut back on our days that we take donations,” said Jan Johnson, treasurer of New Bees’ board of directors. “We can’t get them processed. But the location is great. We love the building and the area.”
When open to receive them, New Bees accepts donations on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Once receiving has been able to process all donations, Johnson said, they’re usually able to open it back up.
“The room is not so much out the on the floor, but rather making sure that we can get everything moved out of out of receiving so that we know what we have,” she said. “Hopefully people understand and will hold on to their donations ‘til we can get everything processed.”
Though their move has brought a slight lull in traffic as customers get used to their new location, Johnson said that business has been good since their reopening.
“We’ve had a lot of people and we’ve had lots of really good comments about the building and how we’ve kind of changed things around a little bit,” she said. “It’s been a little bit slower because people don’t know where we are, but I think that’s improving more and more as word of mouth gets around.”
As they continue into spring and summer, New Bees plans to roll with their momentum.
They’re also seeking additional help in both paid and volunteer roles. Johnson encouraged any interested to contact the store at 719-395-6295 for more information.
