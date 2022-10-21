Want to know more about your local, state and federal candidates for the November elections? Need information on the local and state ballot issues?
The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County has the resources to answer your questions and keep you informed. Visit lwvchaffeecounty.org to view videos of recent candidate forums, register for upcoming voter information events, and to access the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org.
VOTE411, a “one-stop shop” for election information, is a source for simple, helpful tools to help Chaffee County voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides candidate information, a voter registration tool, polling place and mail-in ballot information, and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.
“Voters in Chaffee County need simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process before Election Day. VOTE411 is the nation’s premiere online election resource, and the League has published our voter guide on VOTE411 to serve as a resource for all Chaffee County voters,”said Scott Hartman, Vote411.org coordinator.
The LWVCC has also recently hosted a series of Candi-Dating events–one in Buena Vista and one in Salida for the County Commissioner and Clerk candidates and a third in Poncha Springs for the State Senate Districts 4 and 13 candidates.
“The League of Women Voters is pleased to provide these important, nonpartisan resources to Chaffee County voters,” said Grace Garret; Voter Services Coordinator. “We encourage voters to visit VOTE411 to make a voting plan so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently on Nov. 8”
