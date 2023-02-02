The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce is partnering with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation as well as the public school, private school and home school communities in Buena Vista to bring middle school students the National Civics Bee.
This competition promotes young Americans engaging in civics and contributing to their communities. The first round sees middle school students taking part in an essay competition. Each participant is asked to identify a problem facing his or her community and work out how a citizen might be able to solve that problem in a 500-word essay.
A distinguished panel of judges will select 20 finalists to take a live quiz that will test their civics knowledge. The top three students from each local competition will move on to the live state competition.
Prizes will be distributed at both the local and state levels. The local competition prizes are $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $150 for third place. State competition prizes are $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place.
The BV chamber will also host the local quiz event in mid-April, location to be determined. The chamber has also received a grant for its participation which will fund the cash prizes for the local competition.
Heather Rupska, president and CEO of the BV chamber, attended a conference for chamber executives hosted annually by the Colorado chamber last October. As guest speaker, the U.S. chamber announced the second annual National Civics Bee and invited any chamber to participate.
“I believed in the purpose of the bee and also that it was a creative way for the BV chamber to engage in a very important piece of our long-term economic vitality,” Rupska says.
Rupska later contacted Lisa Yates, BV school district superintendent, to discuss a partnership for this event. After they spoke with the Colorado and U.S. chambers, both felt that the BV students had an “inequitable opportunity … given how many essay entrants the contest was requiring,” Rupska explains. “Lisa was a true champion in letting them know this. A few days later, the Colorado chamber called me back to let me know that she brought the unfairness strongly to the U.S. Chamber and they happily agreed to have BV join with less numbers.”
The chamber looks forward to “a great and engaging first civics bee” in Buena Vista, as well as continued work with the U.S. Chamber with future events.
According to Rupska, the BV Chamber works diligently to build and strengthen relationships with various entities that play a role in the town’s economic stability and viability. In working with other mountain town chambers, the Colorado chamber and the U.S. chamber, “we have so many great things we have implemented and are working on to ensure that our community knows that the BV Chamber is the hub to our businesses for everyone (government, schools, education, et al) as we adhere to our mission: To support economic vitality through advocacy and partnerships.”
The student essay submission deadline is Feb. 24. For more information on the essay topic, competition rules and prizes and to submit an essay, visit buenavistacolorado.org/national-civics-bee/
