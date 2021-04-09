The depot in Nathrop served both the Denver and Rio Grande and the Denver South Park and Pacific.
This station was constructed of stone in 1881.
The South Park had a thousand feet of siding and both railroads were narrow gauge at this time.
The photo shows the layout of the tracks and the Nachtrieb hotel located near the tracks.
The South Park tracks are curving to the right as they went up Chalk Creek.
The Nachtrieb Hotel is the two-story frame building. It had six rooms on the ground floor including a bar and 13 bedrooms on the second floor.
The water for the tank for the railroads and the hotel was brought down with a 3 inch pipe out of Chalk Creek.
Before the coming of the railroads, there was a stop for the stagecoaches about one mile above where Nathrop is now. It was called Chalk Creek.
When the railroads came, the town grew up around the depot, south of Chalk Creek stage station, and was called Nathrop. There were at least 200 people in Nathrop in 1885.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit BuenaVistaHeritage.org
