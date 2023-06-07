The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Billie Love Chapter 2286, will host its annual picnic at 11:30 am. Monday, June 12, at 27740 Rancho Sawatch, Buena Vista.
The entrée of chicken will be provided by the chapter and attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share and beverage of their choice. Water and tea will also be available. A brief business meeting will follow.
Please RSVP with the number planning to attend no later than June 9 to Greg Kann, Chapter President, at gkkpbk@aol.com or 303-718-7307.
Picnic is open to all chapter members, spouses, significant others and prospective members. For more information call Greg Kann or Jean Hanfelt, 719-539-6467.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.