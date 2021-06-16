The National Association of Retired and Active Federal Employees Billie Love Chapter 2286, will meet for lunch on Thursday, June 17, at 11:30 a.m. at the Uptown Grill, 413 U.S. Hwy 50, Salida. For more information, please call Jean Hanfelt at 719-539-6467 or president Ted Van Hintum at 719-395-5648.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Mountain Guide
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Editor's Picks
Most Popular
Articles
- Multiple crews heading to fire near Dillon
- July 4th parade cancelled
- Chaffee County to apply mag chloride to CR 371, other dirt roads Monday
- Little Engine Eatery opens doors
- It’s rodeo week: Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo to celebrate a century of staging events
- Ranch owner partners with Denver fly-fishing company
- BV rodeos have thrilled fans for a century
- Attempted murder charged in Fourmile assault
- Arkansas River nears peak flow
- Gail Kilgore
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.