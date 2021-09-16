NAMI Chaffee County will be offering a virtual family and friends seminar from 2-3:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18.
This is a free 90-minute seminar that informs and supports people who have loved ones with a mental health condition.
Participants learn about diagnoses, treatment, recovery, communication strategies, crisis preparation, and NAMI resources.
Seminar leaders have personal experience with mental health conditions in their families.
Please go to www.namichaffee.org to register, or email info@namichaffee.org, call 970-823-4751 or visit the NAMI Chaffee County Facebook page.
