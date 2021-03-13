NAMI Chaffee County is offering a free, virtual Family & Friends seminar 3-4:40 p.m., March 21, on Zoom.
NAMI Family & Friends is a free 90-minute seminar that informs and supports people who have loved ones living with a mental health condition.
Participants learn about diagnoses, treatment, recovery, communication strategies, crisis preparation and NAMI resources. This seminar is a helpful introduction to NAMI’s Family & Friends course.
NAMI Chaffee County will also offer a free, virtual Family-to-Family course on Thursday evenings 6-8:30 p.m. April 8 through May 27 on Zoom.
This 8-week course is designed to increase understanding and advocacy skills while helping participants maintain their own wellbeing.
Participants learn about problem solving and communication strategies, treatment and recovery and about illnesses such as anxiety, depressive disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other mental health conditions.
NAMI Family-to-Family is an evidence-based program.
Both of these programs are intended for family, friends, and significant others who have loved ones living with a mental health condition. The programs are taught by trained peer facilitators who have personal experience with mental health conditions in their families.
To register, or get more information about other NAMI programs and support groups, contact NAMI Chaffee County at info@namichaffee.org, 970-823-4751. Log on to http://www.namichaffee.org for more information.
