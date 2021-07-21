NAMI Chaffee County is starting an in-person Family Support Group beginning July 22 that will meet every second and fourth Thursday of the month.
The group will meet 6-7:30 p.m., at the Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
This is a peer-led support group for any adult with a loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition.
NAMI Family Support Groups are free, confidential and safe groups of families helping other families who live with mental health challenges.
In NAMI Family Support Groups, families join a caring group of individuals helping one another by utilizing their collective lived experiences and learned wisdom. There is hope and you are not alone.
Please visit namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.