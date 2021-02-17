The fall season for Buena Vista High School’s newest athletic group, the Clay Target Team, wrapped up November in third statewide, and the 2021 spring season began in February.
In statewide standings, Abby Nagel finished second among women and Juniper Crago finished third in the conference and fourth in the state.
“The extra effort from the BV team was clearly evident after the final averages were totaled,” said head coach Jake Farber.
Farber said the Demon target shooters “jumped from a dead last position in the spring state standings to third in the Colorado state fall season.”
The Demons conference, 1-A-2, consists of 66 participants, among which “the BV ladies pulled through with some strong finishes,” Farber said. “The men made big strides that took the BV team from a last place finish in the 1-A-2 Conference to within a single digit of securing a second-place finish. The men had four athletes in the top 20 in the state of Colorado in the fall season in American Trap.”
The clay target team also competed in a national 5-stand competition, Farber said. Competing in the 5-stand competition, in which shooters take aim at clay targets shot from five throwing stations positioned randomly throughout a field, were BVHS as well as schools from Alabama, Illinois, Kansas, North Dakota and Virginia.
The spring season for clay target shooting started Feb. 3 with action planned to begin in April.
