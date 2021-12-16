MysteryPhoto

A photo dating back to the early 20th century.

 Courtesy photo

This photo was recently donated to the Salida Museum, but the donor did not leave her name or any information other than what was on the back of the framed picture. It is on display at the museum, but museum officials would like to know more about the couple and what their connection to Salida may have been. On the back is written “Albert J. Christensen, born October 21, 1867. Died March 1944. Laurena Jensen (last name unclear but looks like Jensen) October 13, 1868. Died Sept. 1937. Both from Fredrickshaven, Denmark. Parents of Holger, Chris, Davis, Linne, Dewey, Bertha, Leo, Ada and Irene.” Anyone having information can call the museum at 719-539-7483 or Arlene Shovald at 719-539-3139.

