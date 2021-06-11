SILVERTHORNE. – Three engine crews, two heavy helicopters and a light helicopter are currently working the 15-acre Straight Creek Fire two miles east of Dillon. Additional resources including two Hot Shot crews are en route.
Fire activity moderated overnight, but activity is expected to increase as temperatures warm and the wind increases. The fire is burning in live and dead spruce and lodgepole pine on the White River National Forest.
The latest information on the Straight Creek Fire, including area closures, is available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7525/. The public fire information line is 970 468-5400.
For the latest updates about I-70, visit www.cotrip.org.
