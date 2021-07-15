The return of the Mountain Mania Car Show drew 126 entrants to East Main Street July 10.
Buena Vista resident Max Champie took home the Grand Champion award with his orange 1969 Chevy Camaro.
Event director Gary Roberts said the Optimist Club fundraising event included roughly 40% BV residents and another 10-15% from neighboring towns.
The show itself was started by Arkansas Valley Car Club back 1983.
“When we moved here in 2016, that was the last year the car show was done by the Ark Valley Car Club,” said Roberts.
Buena Vista Event Cooperative took it over for the following 2 years before asking if Roberts and his wife would assume command.
Roberts said the town of BV amazed him after last year’s pandemic cancellation. He gave local sponsors options for refunds, roll-overs or to let the Optimist Club use the funds for their scholarships and local youth-targeted programs.
Almost four out of five sponsors said, “Spend the money on the kids,” according to Roberts.
This year, Main Street was closed to regular traffic for several blocks east of Railroad Avenue so the Optimist Club could bring the show back. Denver’s Maynard Mills Blues Band played from a stage erected on Colorado Avenue.
“We had a flow of people coming in from all sides all day long,” Roberts said.
Buena Vista racer Andy Kingsley’s Gamechanger was featured in the show.
In all, 22 awards were given out.
