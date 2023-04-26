The recent efforts by Sangre de Christo Electric Association to restructure our rates have been very controversial.
Using the SDCEA tool to calculate how the rate structure would affect me, I found that I would see a 20% increase. Yikes.
So I started doing some research to compare what I would be paying if I were in a different co-op and I found that if I were just 120 miles south of here, I would be paying almost 40% less with a different co-op. In my research of other co-ops within the Tri-State Generation and Transmission group, I found that we have the highest rates in the entire state of Colorado.
I realize that we are a relatively small co-op and we serve a rural mountainous area, but there are plenty of rural mountainous areas in Colorado so that doesn’t explain the disparity.
That led me to look at those co-ops that have or are looking to reduce energy costs for all members of their respective co-op.
It is no secret there are dramatic changes happening in the generation and transmission of electric energy. As new technologies come online, generation costs have plunged.
Deregulation of energy generation has greatly increased the number of power generation companies.
Competition has significantly reduced costs. Of those co-ops that have reduced costs for their members I found their boards to be laser focused on utilizing these market forces to reduce costs for members.
Sadly that doesn’t seem to be the focus of the current board of SDCEA.
We need a change.
Fortunately we have two members that have stepped forward with the skills we need to move SDCEA forward.
Jeff Fiedler is a Lake County Commissioner and has 30 years of experience in energy policy. As a commissioner in a rural mountainous community he knows how important it is to listen and communicate with all members of the co-op. This is a skill needed on the board.
Mark Boyle is an electrical engineer by training and has 40 years of experience in the generation and transmission of energy. He brings to the board a deep understanding of the industry and the dramatic changes the industry is experiencing.
He knows how to leverage those changes to lower rates for every member.
I urge all SDCEA members to support these two candidates for the SDCEA board of directors. With them helping lead our co-op, hopefully we can all benefit with lower rates that our fellow co-ops are enjoying.
Doug Welch
Nathrop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.