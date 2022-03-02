Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride.
GARNA will be hosting an Upper Arkansas Valley virtual screening March 10-13.
The show runs 9 a.m. March 10, through 11:59 pm., March 13. Mountainfilm on Tour Upper Arkansas Valley tickets are on sale now at GARNA.org. The cost for each show is $10 for GARNA members, $15 for non-members and $30 for households.
Scholarships are available, Bianka Martinez at equity@garna.org or call 719-539-5106 for more info.
