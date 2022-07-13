The Mountain Mania Car Show took over East Main Street to show off their vehicles Saturday.
The July 9 event blocked off all traffic from Railroad to Court streets, where each registered vehicle occupied a parking spot on East Main.
According to Honora Roberts the co-director of the event 125 cars participated.
Each vehicle was judged by participants and spectators with participants voting for 1920s and older, 1930s, 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010 and newer and the grand champion.
Spectators voted for best interior, best engine, best truck, best off road, most unique and people’s choice.
Sangre De Cristo Electric Association made an appearance with a fully electric vehicle.
Also participating in the car show was the Chaffee County Fire Protection District with a vintage forestry fire truck and a modern six-seat UTV.
“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from participants and spectators alike. They liked the vendor displays and demonstrations, the live music from Maynard Mills Band and the incredible variety of vehicles,” Honora Roberts said.
Michael Royce won grand champion for his 1972 Datsun 510 Wagon.
Winning the people’s choice award was Max Champie with his 1969 Chevy Camero SS.
Winners of the police chief’s choice, fire chief’s choice and mayor’s choice were Sherry Shenk with her 1959 Ford F150, Jack McCleans with his 1948 International Pickup and Jim Armster with his 1979 Super Beetle.
