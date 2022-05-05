There were many strong able women in Chaffee County who helped develop the ranches, mines, hot springs, and schools. And they raised the families and kept the homes as well as establishing libraries and social institutions.
Buena Vista had a population of 2,000 in 1880 and 500 of them were women. The 500 women comprised of 50% who were married, 12% were unmarried and 37% were children.
Population decreased by 1900 to only 608 and 28% women and in 1910 only a 243 population with 18% women.
In 1880, there were 51 women foreign born from Sweden, Germany, England, France, Ireland, Scotland, Cuba, Austria, China and Russia.
Women immigrants included two who were dressmakers, Annie Wilson from England and Lillie Davis from Sweden and Annie Swanson, a waitress also from Sweden.
Annie Holloway was from France and was a laundress and Victoria Howard, 33, was from Cuba and was an actress. As the population fell, there were less immigrants.
Two women had boarding houses, Sylvia Freeman and Etta Stevenson. Anna Caldwell had a dry goods and millinery business, in what is the Wedge Building at Main and Cottonwood. She later opened a branch business in Aspen. There were three dressmaking women by 1883 and Mrs. S.J. McMullen owned a grocery store.
Dr. Julia Adams was a physician who practiced at the Cottonwood Hot Springs in Cottonwood Canyon (the place called by the same name now).
Mrs. Mallen was a widow who had a mine on Midland Hill. She worked the mine blasting and timbering the hole in 1894.
The first woman elected to the town council was Lou Wade in 1894, one year after Colorado women got the vote. She lived until 1945 but never married.
Many women were teachers. In 1880, there were five listed and in 1910 there were six, but women could not continue teaching if they married.
Of course we had our share of women who practiced the world’s oldest profession.
The most well known was Elizabeth Spurgeon, or Cock-eyed Liz as she was known, who came to town in 1886. Another madam in our area was Belle Brown. There were active madams working the area as late as 1945-50.
It was women who established libraries, social clubs, entertainment and cultural functions.
The 1st Congregational Church formed its missionary society in September 1881. The women provided suppers and dances and held bazaars and bake sales. The money they raised helped pay the pastor and a janitor.
Grace Church organized a women’s group in 1895 and by 1898 they had 19 members. They did sewing, quilting and Easter sales, suppers and bake sales. Their funds helped with flowers for the church and cleaning.
In 1899 the women changed the name to Women’s Auxiliary and omitted the opening service, a prayer by the rector, who had attended all their meetings. He quit coming.
The two church groups provided flowers and food for shut-ins and invalids. Neither group had any mention of women’s suffrage, the Depression or WWI, in their meetings. Both groups had literary clubs that became the training ground for early feminine groups.
In 1897, a women’s club was organized, the Buena Vista Fortnightly Club, modelled on the Federated Women’s Clubs.
The BV club organized mostly to have good practical discussions, music and entertainment, art, literature and science and education.
Three of the early members were socially prominent and wives of leading businessmen. Mrs. Lottie Morley (Morley Smelter); Lottie Cole whose husband was the local druggist and mayor and Juliette Brown of Dean and Brown Mercantile.
Some of the topics discussed were Shakespearean plays, Mexico, Queen Victoria and Mormonism. Science studies included botany, a healthy diet and making pottery.
The Fortnightly club started the public library in BV in 1898. Books were in private homes, then in a drug store and in the town hall. A permanent place was one-half of the Community House in City Park in 1923. The club collected money for improving the city parks and to purchase sanitary drinking fountains for the school.
The wives and mothers of the area worked harder than anyone.
They did laundry with no washing machines or dryers. They did the ironing, baking, cooking and cleaning.
They raised chickens and sold eggs and butchered their chickens for sale and the cooking pot. They milked the cows and made the butter and cream and sold it. They canned the garden produce and meat, too.
All bread was homemade. The rugs were hung out and beaten; no vacuums and floors were scrubbed with a brush.
After a power plant was established on the Arkansas River in 1888 the lives of the women was improved. The electric power was direct current until 1927 when it was changed to alternating current.
This new current caused the plant operator to buy new irons for the women as their old DC current irons would not work. Now this power could be used for washing machines, irons and other appliances.
Sickness and accidents were taken care of by the women. There were few doctors. Marcella Crymble lost three children to diphtheria within 3 weeks. Mrs. Vickerson lost a son to heart disease.
Loretta Morrison had five children who all survived to adulthood. Martha Mahon had 10 children but lost two sons as toddlers. Josie Crocombe lost her first son at one year old in 1927. She had another son and daughter who survived to adulthood.
Mrs. Loretta Morrison traveled to California after her sister died to get her sister’s 8-year-old daughter, whom she raised. In 1913, it took a month to travel by train to California.
The Morrison’s had five children. The Morrisons and others traveled by horse and buggy around the area to camp and fish. The Morrisons had a dairy and Loretta churned butter to sell.
Emma Merrifield had a milk cow and opened a bakery in Buena Vista in 1878. She made 300 loaves of bread every morning and sold them for five cents a loaf. She had four children.
Josie Crocombe was a telephone operator for many years. When you heard “Number please,” she was the voice. She also worked at the local drugstore.
Elizabeth Newcomb Vickerson was mother to eight children. Her husband was a miner and she moved around to different mining camps.
Her daughter Charlotte Merrifield was a hairdresser and started numerous restaurants in Buena Vista. Charlotte worked at the drugstore and Hi Rocky Store. She had one son.
Many of these women have descendants still living in this area.
Credit for some statistics quoted in this article goes to Marlyss Newcomb Bane.
