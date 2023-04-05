Kids are going to have a stellar time at the free Community Easter Egg Hunt. This event will be held on the lawn at McPhelemy Park on Saturday, April 8. Different areas for different age groups will be set up so that everyone, from little tykes to big kids, will be able to find eggs and have the Most Eggcellent fun.
Bring your own bag, basket or tote bag to collect the goods. The hunt starts at 10:30 a.m. Participants will receive a special medallion. Adults need not register – only kids 12 and under should register.
We also have the Most Eggcellent of excellent 5Ks – an ‘80s-themed 5K. Bring out your pastel, your shoulder pads, your blue eyeshadow and that big hair.
This run is stroller friendly. There may be a few bumpy sections on trail, but overall it’s very smooth. Little ones who join in strollers can just enjoy the ride (no registration necessary for them). All runners, walkers, joggers and everything in between are welcome.
The 5K kicks off at 11 a.m. Registrants will receive a Most Eggcellent race shirt, and race finishers will receive a commemorative finisher’s award.
Register online at www.oneloveendurance.com
