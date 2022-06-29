Shining Mountains Montessori School held a grand opening June 22.
The school had been in planning for the past 4 years with an official facility search in spring, 2021.
A facility was found at the historic former St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Forest Square Park, which also housed the BV Chamber of Commerce for a number of years.
The building underwent renovations including a new handicap accessible ramp and deck at the buildings entrance, a shaded enclosed outdoors playground and several other structural renovations in order to bring the building up to code.
The ribbon cutting event of the school was attended by SMMS founder and director Lisa Lamb, members of the Chamber of Commerce and Trustee Peter Hylton-Hinga.
“The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce had a wonderful time celebrating the opening of Shining Mountains Montessori School,” Chamber of Commerce executive director Heather Rupska said on behalf of the chamber.
Families of students and students themselves also attended the ribbon cutting as they were finishing summer camp for the day. The attending crowd was offered lemonade and pastries after the ribbon cutting.
“I worked in Salida first at Chaffee County Montessori School and Salida Montessori Charter for 6.5 years, then Avery-Parsons Elementary School for one year, deciding soon thereafter to pursue a Montessori school vision full-time,” director Lisa Lamb said.
Montessori schools gained their name from their founder Maria Montessori, who studied the works of physician Jean-Mark-Gaspard Itard and psychiatrist Edouard Seguin to create a curriculum that would support children with learning disabilities.
Montessori’s method differs from the usual style of teaching due to its emphasis on freedom of movement and choice for students, she said. This method removes a child being confined to a desk and allows them to move about the class room freely choosing activities that interest them.
The school will cater to children ages 2 1/2–6 in preschool and kindergarten.
The school is in its 10th week of operation and will be following the Buena Vista school district calendar of operations. The first day of class is Aug. 3 and operating from 7:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. each day.
“Thrilled to work with local organizations and the town of BV to offer a physical space to provide children a safe, fun learning environment to call their own, helping to decrease Chaffee County childcare waiting lists and supporting working families,” Lamb said.
