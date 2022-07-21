The Butterfly Effect Theatre’ production of Amelias Big Idea was cancelled last Thursday due to rain and lightening. The four-person show was unable to continue after torrential rain soaked the grass and stage. This did not stop the actors who decided to preform a couple songs from the show for the children and say farewell as the kids left the park.
“We’re sorry we weren’t able to preform the full play thanks to the storm but we’re glad to do a little intimate performance,” associate artistic director Heather Beasley said. “There is never a dull moment while on tour.” The four actors are Brittany Mendoza-Pena, Madelyn Smith, Katie Jackson and Ben Hilzer.
