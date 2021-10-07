Monarch Mountain and Salida Recreation will host an Open Skate Jam Competition at 10 a.m., Oct. 9, at the new skateboard park in Centennial Park, U.S. 50 at Holman Avenue.
The skateboard-only competition will consist of a 3-minute group warm-up per heat, 30-second intro run per athlete and a five-minute group open jam per heat, a press release stated.
Athletes will compete in age groups of U-18 males and females ages 7 and younger, 8-12, 13-14 and 15-17. Athletes will be judged on their style and tricks. Helmets and pads are required.
The cost to compete is $10 with online registration due by Oct. 8. Register at https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation. For more information contact Monarch Mountain event department at 719-530-5013 or Salida Parks and Recreation at 719-539-4555.
