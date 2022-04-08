The Arkansas Valley Christain Mission will be hosting its annual Easter market outreach from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., April 12-13.
Families that might not have the means for a holiday meal will be able to select all they need for an Easter feast.
The mission is grateful for all the generosity from our community over the years. If you would like to make a donation, it can be mailed to P.O. Box 4646 or dropped off at the mission, 122 Cottonwood Ave. For more info call 719-395-9321. For those that are not familiar with the mission, please stop by for a visit.
