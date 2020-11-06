Arkansas Valley Christian Mission has a need for men’s Christmas gifts – gloves, socks, winter hats, beef jerky, flashlights with batteries by December 1.
Please drop off at AVCM, 122 Cottonwood Ave., in Buena Vista Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 11 a.m.–1 p.m., or call Cindy 966-9727.
