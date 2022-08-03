There was some placer mining occuring by 1864 west of Buena Vista at the confluence of South and Middle Cottonwood creeks.
There are a few structures and corrals still standing from the days of Harvard City.
There were mines in all the Cottonwood creek drainages: South, Middle and North, called the Westphalia District at first.
By 1879, there had been at least 19 mines discovered in the Westphalia District. By 1883 the name became the Cottonwood District.
At all of these mines, they found lead, iron, copper, silver and zinc. There was not very much gold found in these mines.
According to the Mining Law of 1882, a mine claim had to be marked with the name of the mine, the owners and the date. The corners had to be marked with a tree blaze, a pile of rocks or stakes and a location certificate filed within the first three months of discovery.
The miner could patent a mine claim that proved productive. The miner had to file an application with the surveyor’s notes and the plat and pay a fee of $5 per acre.
He published notice of his intent to mine and had to do $500 worth of improvements on the mine. A patented mine was marked with a + in my mining book of 1883. Patented mines are permanent and are being sold now for many mountain homesites.
Many mines were sold as soon as possible, if investors could be convinced that it was a profitable mine. The assay reports were not always accurate and were exaggerated to impress investors.
From 1873 to 1900, almost 400 mining claims were filed on in the area. There were more mines discovered and claimed over the next 40 years.
In the South Cottonwood drainage, the most worked and profitable mines were at Fox Mountain. Owned by Asa Fox and his brothers, it was the Cora Belle Mining and Milling Company. Most of these mines were patented by 1904 and are still private property today.
The Closs brothers had three patented mines on Eureka Mountain, near Hope Gulch. Carmel Mountain had the Nugget Nell and Mamie mines.
The Carmel mine in Porphyry Gulch is another patented mine still privately owned along with other patented mines in the South Cottonwood district today.
On the Middle Cottonwood, the best producer was the Gladstone mine, which developed to a crosscut tunnel at 1,600 feet, and the vein of ore was 600 feet deep.
The Gladstone is patented and is owned by a descendent.
The Lottie and Benny mines produced ore that milled at 40 ounces of silver and lead and was considered a big shipper.
North Cottonwood mines were not as numerous and did not produce as much as the other drainages. Some mines in this district were the Easter, the Hidden Treasure and Comstock and later the Steel Galena. None of these became well developed.
On Jones Mountain, there was a mine owned by three Buena Vista men and a woman, Mrs. Charles Nachtrieb. It was called the Wide-Awake Mine.
On Sheep Mountain, there were a number of mines in 1866 but the best known was the Ibex Mine in 1878.
Cottonwood Pass west of Buena Vista has had a colorful history.
First used as a trail by the Native Americans, it was used as a freight road by May 1870.
About 8 miles up the pass was a way station called Halfway House. This could be the west end of Rainbow Lake as the trail went down by the lake in the early days.
A man named Martin Osborne ran it with his wife and young daughter, Dolly. They furnished meals, sleeping quarters and corrals for animals.
A freighter, Joe Turnbull, who came by numerous times, formed an attachment to Dolly and she was planning to run away with him. Her father Martin objected and confronted Joe.
An altercation started and Joe shot and killed Martin. The local authorities were sent for, and because coming from Buena Vista took so long, the freighter Joe had already fled over the pass. He was never caught.
In 1879, when the Ute uprising was happening in Meeker, it was feared that the Utes would come over Cottonwood Pass into Buena Vista.
The women and children went and hid in the local churches. Men and boys went to Harvard City 4 miles from Buena Vista, at the bottom of Cottonwood Pass and waited overnight for the Indians to come but they never did. There is a cabin and corrals at this location now.
Travelers up the pass in 1875 were shocked to see a young man hanging from a tree and a note pinned to his shirt, “Hung for stealing a horse in Leadville.”
Local old-timers told these stories to me in the 1970s.
