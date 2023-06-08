The Mesa Antero Property Owners’ Association and Chateau Chapparal Owners’ Associations received official designations as Firewise USA sites at the end of May, bringing Chaffee County up to seven such designated neighborhoods.
The Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan set a 3-year goal in 2020 to increase the number of Firewise USA communities in the county from two to five.
Though the Forest Health Council, which works to implement the CWPP, met that goal last year, they have continued to help groups of neighbors pursue Firewise USA designations.
“It is an excellent way for residents to work together to reduce their threat, protect larger sections of land by being strategic about their actions and even lower their insurance,” said Kim Marquis, program director for Envision Chaffee County. “The other Firewise USA communities in Chaffee (are) Alpine, Game Trail, Maysville, Piñon Ridge Estates and St. Elmo.”
Josh Kuehn, forester for the Colorado State Forest Service in Salida, said that the Decker Fire was a wake-up call for many homeowners and communities in Chaffee County.
“Wildfire was at the front of people’s minds. When you don’t have a large wildfire in a community, the threat sort of slowly kind of creeps back further and further into the back of people’s minds,” he said. “Having more and more communities seek out this designation and receive these designations bolsters that feeling that this is an important thing that we ought to be working on. Even though there hasn’t been a fire in the last couple of years, there’s nothing to say that it won’t occur this year and we ought to be striving towards becoming resilient to those impacts.”
Steps toward designation involve obtaining a wildfire risk assessment, forming a wildfire committee, creating an action plan based on the assessment and making significant investments toward reducing the community’s risk.
Carol Farren, a member of the CCOA Firewise Board reached out to the CCFPD and Chief Robert Bertram in April 2022. He and Farren looked around the neighborhood with CCOA’s Buildings and Grounds Committee, and he offered suggestions on how to make the community safer, including the Firewise USA designation. She later did a wildfire risk assessment with Kuehn.
“We started doing some education and trying to get our owners involved in what latofuels to remove and how important it is to pick up pine needles and all of those types of things,” Farren said. “All of the cleanup days and all of the work that we had done prior to getting our risk assessment were all going to count towards Firewise USA.”
They reached out to all their volunteers, who had already filled up four fire mitigation trailers from the fire department in May and June 2022. They logged the volunteers’ hours, then applied online.
“I also went back and looked at our financials to see if our community had spent any money on fire mitigation, and even though our goal for 2022 was around $8,730, we actually ended up spending almost $24,000 in 2022 and a lot of that was volunteer hours. I accounted for 649 volunteer hours, and I know that not everyone turned in their worksheets, so we actually had more than that. I was thrilled.”
Not only do Firewise designations provide a level of peace of mind for homeowners in those neighborhoods, but they also keep the discussion happening in the community.
“It really continues the discussion in the community and it keeps these sorts of topics in the front of people’s minds, which is imperative,” Kuehn said. “There is a requirement on that community’s behalf to be completing tasks toward their goals. At a base level, what it does for responders is ensure that they have been making efforts to reduce the wildfire risk at a community level and then, likely, individual lot owners have been doing mitigation on the parcels that are going to make their structures more resilient and easier for us to protect.”
“I have learned so much from both Josh and Robert Bertram,” Farren said. “Our community is really unique because our homes are closer together. Our lots are small, and our fire risk is larger because we have open space to our west with a lot of grassland. If a fire does start here in Chateau Chaparral, it’s going to spread quickly. Anything we can do to educate people on how to mitigate not only in our common areas but on their lots is really important.”
Mesa Antero, Kuehn said, had been actively working to reduce their wildfire risk for a number of years.
“They’ve been promoting defensible space amongst the landowners for a long time, and in the last year, there’s been some momentum to ramp things up,” he said. “The Firewise USA program is the perfect methodology to do just that, take a community that’s been interested in doing some small-scale mitigation and there are definitely some interested landowners and things of that nature and providing a framework for them to expand their efforts.”
Quinn MacLeod, MAPOA fire prevention coordinator, was recruited into the role when he moved to the area 5 years ago.
MacLeod’s background made him the best person to pull together their mitigation and prevention efforts. In 2022, they created a subdivision-level community wildfire protection plan that goes more in-depth for their specific needs.
“We were kind of already doing what Firewise wants you to do, so I went ahead and had the state come out and start doing assessments for the Firewise program itself,” he said. “Ours was approved pretty quickly.”
Once a community is designated by Firewise, Kuehn said, they often have an easier time securing grant funding for large-scale projects. The requirements to maintain the designation are also fairly simple. MacLeod said they host a couple of events every year to collect slash and haul it off-site.
“This is our first year designated, so at the end of the year I’ll turn in our volunteer hours and other documentation saying that we’ve been doing what we’re supposed to,” he said. “The Firewise assessment has other recommendations that come from that, and pretty much all of them mirrored what the recommendations were in our CWPP. It’s really nice to have the extra clout from a whole other assessment to back up your wish list for your CWPP.”
Though the payback for individual owners may be minimal, MacLeod says, that isn’t what motivates the owners.
“The motivator is that it’s another involvement of your community to keep your subdivision wildfire safe,” he said. “It’s not to eliminate the risk or eliminate the fire. We looked at it as just another spoke in the wheel that helps to ensure that our homeowners know that homeowners association is looking at all these different aspects to help them be more fire safe.”
“There was a very clear contingent of people in (both communities) who wanted to champion these efforts and wanted to have an established plan in place that they could sort of check off items on their path towards becoming a more resilient community to wildfire,” Kuehn said. “That is exactly what we provide and what is required to become designated as a Firewise community.”
Farren said they’ve already started tallying up their hours toward renewing their designation next year.
“We’ve already locked in about 152 volunteer hours, and we’re already halfway to our goal,” she said. “So I’m thrilled people have just embraced it. It builds community.”
Kuehn said neighborhoods interested in pursuing a Firewise designation should contact either the Colorado State Forest Service or the Chaffee County Fire Department.
Contact the CSFS Salida Field Office at 719-539-2579.
Kuehn emphasized that, while the Firewise program may be seen in some places as only a recognition program, the way it is managed locally is much different.
“It truly is a tool that can guide communities through their path of becoming more resilient to the presence of wildfire. The idea of wildfire resilience and wildfire adaptation is sort of a catchphrase that’s been coined in the past few years that I think is really important,” he said. “Fire is an absolutely essential process and the ecosystems in which we live, and there’s no way that we are going to exclude fire from our landscapes, it’s just not possible.
“The Firewise program really sets communities up to be adaptive to the presence of wildfire nearby. It allows a framework for landowners to become educated about wildfire and its presence in their ecosystems. It allows communities to develop strategies to become resilient when that fire does occur, and that’s really a big thing, stewarding these communities toward the adaptation of wildfire presence.”
“We’re the two organizations locally that can property communities through the process,” he said. “Not every community is set up for a Firewise designation, and we can help guide those discussions and come up with strategies to try and push efforts forward. If there are communities out there in the county that are starting to mull over these sorts of topics, reach out to us or to Chaffee Fire.”
“Anything we can do in Colorado to make our communities safer is worth it, even if they don’t get Firewise designation,” Farren said. “It’s still gonna make an impact. Every little thing we do makes an impact as far as fire mitigation is concerned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.