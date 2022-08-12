Mentor Sherry Erickson, left, and mentee Abby Frazier have been chosen as the match of the month for August. They have been building a supportive relationship for over 3 years and we, the Chaffee County Mentors staff, have enjoyed watching this match grow and develop. Anyone 21 years of age and older and interested in becoming a mentor are encouraged to contact Kenny Wilcox at 719-530-2581 or kwilcox@chaffeecounty.org
