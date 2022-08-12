Mentor Sherry Erickson, left, and mentee Abby Frazier

Mentor Sherry Erickson, left, and mentee Abby Frazier have been chosen as the match of the month for August. They have been building a supportive relationship for over 3 years and we, the Chaffee County Mentors staff, have enjoyed watching this match grow and develop. Anyone 21 years of age and older and interested in becoming a mentor are encouraged to contact Kenny Wilcox at 719-530-2581 or kwilcox@chaffeecounty.org

