Chaffee County Mentors is honored to announce Madisson Herrera and Kelsey King as the match of the month for January.
Madisson and Kelsey have enjoyed many activities together, but they especially enjoyed their time rock climbing. Happiness and motivation are two things that Madisson appreciates about her mentor Kelsey and Kelsey admires Madisson’s strength and perspective. Recently, Madisson’s family moved out of the Chaffee County area and Madisson and Kelsey officially closed their match with the mentor program. Despite the move, Madisson and Kelsey made it clear that they plan to stay connected and they are determined to continue their relationship.
Begin your adventure with Chaffee County Mentors by contacting Kenny Wilcox at 719.221.0238 or kwilcox@chaffeecounty.org
More information can also be found at chaffeecountyfyi.org
