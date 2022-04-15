Chloe Ramos and Tessa Lance have been matched for 7 months and are seen here enjoying a lovely day at Monarch Ski area.
Chaffee County Mentors is fortunate to have the support of Monarch, providing mentor matches lift tickets to ski or ride together.
If you would like more information on how to become a mentor and make a difference in a young person’s life, contact Kirsten Love LCSW at klove@chaffeecounty.org or call 719-530-2584
