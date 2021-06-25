Abby Frazier and Sherry Erickson enjoyed an aerial outing at Browns Canyon Adventure Park this month. They have been matched for 2 years. Sherry loves the photo of them back to back because “Abby was shorter than me when we met.”
If you have questions about mentoring and how you can make a difference in a young person’s life please contact Kirsten Love at Klove@chaffeecounty.org or check out the Family and Youth Initiatives website at https://www.chaffeecountyfyi.org to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.