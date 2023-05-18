Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will offer a free men’s health course titled “Men’s Pelvic Health: Ages 30-60.”
Presented by Allison Hammond, PT, DPT; Sarah Hudelson, PT, DPT and Dr. Lydia Segal, MD, MPH, as part of the HRRMC Pelvic Health Team, this 5-week course will begin on Tuesday, June 20, and take place weekly thereafter from noon to 2 p.m. with the exception of July 4.
Classes will be held in the group exercise room at the HRRMC Outpatient Pavilion, and outside at the HRRMC Outdoor Exercise Pavilion (weather permitting), located on the west side of the hospital on the walking path, 1000 Rush Dr., Salida.
Program content is geared towards men ages 30-60, and will address common concerns of pelvic health such as treatment options for pelvic pain, health of the muscles and joints around the pelvis, intimacy, body changes, nutritional principles and cardiovascular health. Movement therapies, such as Pilates, yoga, tai chi and strength and conditioning will also be incorporated into the course.
The course is free to the public and limited to 20 participants.
For more information, and to register, please call 719-530-2040.
