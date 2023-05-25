Buena Vista’s American Legion Post will be hosting two Memorial Day services for veterans, service members and their families.
On Sunday, members of American Legion District 12 will conduct a ceremony at the top of Hoosier Pass. District 12 includes Salida, Buena Vista, Fairplay, Bailey and Frisco posts. The ceremony will start at 11 a.m.
“We take a cross up there,” said Darryl Atherton, commander of the Buena Vista American Legion Post 55. “We place flowers and flags and stuff on there. We have a program that we read and go through talking about different things. Some poems are read by different people, and then we do the rifle salute.”
On Memorial Day (Monday, May 29) at 11 a.m., Buena Vista’s Post 55 will hold a ceremony at Mt. Olivet cemetery.
The Mt. Olivet ceremony is similar, held at Ernest Clifford Sexton’s gravesite. Post 55 was named in Sexton’s honor.
“We’ll read a little bit about Memorial Day,” Atherton said. “We’ll place flowers and a wreath on the grave there, and the Boy Scouts will be out there helping us this year.”
Buena Vista’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1166 will also host a luncheon and horseshoe tournament at 1 p.m. after the service on Sunday.
The gathering will be held at VFW Post 1166, 27318 CR 314 in Johnson Village. Contact VFW Post 1166 at 719-395-2929 with any questions.
The services last around 20 minutes.
For additional information, contact Cmdr. Darryl Atherton at 303-589-7667.
