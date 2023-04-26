Most of us grumble or feel helpless when our ever increasing monthly electric bill arrives. But SDCEA co-op member-owners will have a chance to make positive leadership changes next month by electing Jeff Fiedler and Mark Boyle to the SDCEA Board of Directors.
SDCEA is in management crisis now. The majority of the current board relied on outdated advice from the former CEO who was clinging to an obsolete, expensive co-op business model for our members. This CEO resigned unexpectedly, giving no prior notice, in late March.
Fortunately, a new CEO will not be selected until after the May board election. If you elect Mark Boyle and Jeff Fielder we can create positive changes in SDCEA leadership.
Both Jeff and Mark are proven leaders. Jeff is currently a Lake County Commissioner after retiring from clean energy and grid modernization projects. Mark is a retired electrical engineering power systems manager and consultant.
As members of SDCEA, we enjoy extremely reliable electric service, thanks to the hardworking SDCEA rank and file employees, who keep us connected to the grid, day and night. But we need new leadership on the board. Mark and Jeff are committed to maintaining reliability, while guiding our coop into the future.
Look for your important SDCEA election ballot arriving by mail in early May. (In an ordinary white envelope.). This is not junk mail, so be sure to open it.
Everyone can vote for both Jeff and Mark bringing new leadership to our co-op.
Roger Cox
Chaffee County
