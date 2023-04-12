During the first of three listening sessions planned to discuss Sangre de Cristo Electric Association’s proposed rate adjustments, the board announced its plans to delay the restructuring until a new CEO is hired.
SDCEA board chair Joe Redetzke, seated on stage with fellow directors, listened to member input about the rate restructure and the cooperative’s energy future for more than 90 minutes during Thursday’s Buena Vista session.
The listening session packed the Buena Vista High School flex room. More than 20 people provided comments.
At the start, Redetzke admitted they may have overlooked some aspects of the research while focusing on the 120 million data points used in the cost-of-service study.
“In retrospect, we may have missed an important part of that as we progressed,” he said. “There’s another part to the components of the cost-of-service study, and that is the art of it. We did probably not do our due diligence when we tried to apply the art. Maybe some of us weren’t as sharp as we should have been, and that’s why it brings us here tonight.”
Many of the comments echoed those made at the board’s recent public meeting. Themes included a desire for transparency, patience in hiring a new CEO and exploration of cleaner energy options.
Laurel Biederman, a Coaldale resident, said she and her husband were dismayed to see the cooperative “making decisions that service a dirty coal-fired contract that is not sustainable and which furthers climate change.” The co-op is in a contract to receive 95% of its energy from Tri-State until 2050.
“This doesn’t take into account the state guidelines from Colorado that say we have to be way better than that by 2040,” she said. “I heard Paul Erickson basically call us (solar users) mooches two meetings ago while I was on the WebEx call. …People who say we aren’t paying our fair share just have no idea what’s really going on.”
Biederman and her husband have solar and return excess energy to the grid for resale.
“We’re sending good stuff in, we’re happy that our neighbors are getting good clean energy. That’s the way we are benefiting the Sangre de Cristo grid system, and the ways that we are benefiting the Sangre de Cristo grid system are innumerable. I wish that the board would take that into account when they look at this next rate structure.”
Frank Parsons, another solar user, also spoke to the importance of clean energy, referencing the transition from leaded to unleaded gas and the removal of gases that ate away at the ozone layer.
“These events happen, and you find out you have to change,” he said. “The science community has told us we have to stop burning carbon fuels. It’s very clear. … What I’m looking for the board to do is to make a commitment that you’re headed off carbon. If you can’t do that, then I’m wondering, ‘Why not?’ The science is very clear.”
Graham Fitter referenced the cooperative’s mission and vision statements, saying that they are hitting their goal in some areas but not others. He asked the board to revisit the vision statement to incorporate core values so members can better understand the board’s actions.
“Normally, when you go look at a vision state for an organization, it talks about long-term strategy and it is aligned with the mission statement with core values expressed for the organization. There are no core values out there,” he said. “There’s nothing there for us to go on to work out on what basis you are making decisions for the long term.”
Bob Taves built on Fitter’s comments, adding that SDCEA and their reputation have been in a crisis for over a year.
“SDCEA, in my professional evaluation is in a crisis and has been for a year. There are two factors of crises when you decode them. There are crises of will. Usually the factors behind those are malfeasance, arrogance, people doing dumb stuff. Those are the factors. It always comes down to that. As I have looked at the situation and talked to people much more informed than I on this issue, I got to ask myself, how did we get here? It’s baffling.
“The thing I would ask of this board and management or some combination thereof is to start following the fundamentals of good crisis management. The very first rule is you stop doing the thing that got you there,” he continued. “Crises are opportunities. They always present a gap, they always present an opportunity to switch the script. It can happen right now. This room wants Sangre de Cristo to win. Everybody’s proud of this organization. Everybody’s grateful when the truck comes down. So let’s get back to first things first.”
As the meeting came to a close, the board members took time to respond to the comments of the group, announcing they will delay the rate restructuring plan in order to prioritize the hiring of a new CEO, a request echoed by a large number of members and commenters.
The process began in early April and is expected to take several months. The board will focus on other priorities during the hiring process to ensure the cooperative runs smoothly.
“We understand that this has caused confusion and frustration among some of our members, and we take full responsibility for the delay,” Redetzke wrote in the statement, encouraging members to attend the listening sessions. “We value your input, and we want to make sure that we make an informed decision that reflects the needs and priorities of all of our members while safely providing reliable electric energy and services to power the lives of our members and our communities.”
An April 10 statement also assured members that “their rates will remain stable during this period, and any changes to the rates will be made only after careful consideration and with the input of the new CEO.”
In an April 6 statement, the board of directors emphasized their commitment to ensuring the stability and financial health of the cooperative. They expressed confidence in their ability to continue to serve the needs of their members during this transitional period and thanked their members for their ongoing support.
Upcoming listening sessions will be held from 6–8 p.m. on May 10 at Howard Hall in Howard and on May 15 at the Wet Mountain Saddle Club in Westcliffe.
SDCEA is a not-for-profit electric cooperative serving 14,000 member accounts in Chaffee, Fremont, Custer, Lake, and Saguache counties.
