Note: Choose Life Toymakers produces small wooden toys with wheels to give away.
Maryanne Freed has been a volunteer for Choose Life Toymakers since its inception in July 2020.
She and her husband Bob have given me firewood over the years and said they had some for me.
What was unusual about this load of wood was that it was not the usual logs; it was a pile of scrap wood from their builder’s project.
When I drove up to their house I was excited to see the pile of scraps. It was just the kind of wood I needed to make toys.
When I showed Maryanne one of the toy puppies, her heart melted. She held it to her heart and said, “I’ll help you. I’ll do anything you need.”
I took her up on her offer and she has been a reliable, regular, enthusiastic volunteer ever since.
All the volunteers start with a tour of the shop while getting acquainted with the tools and process.
She started out drilling holes for wheels and windows but transitioned to the final stage of gluing wheels on and then using mineral oil for the finish.
It has been a great task for her, especially during the pandemic, since she can do this at her home. She picks up and drops off batches of 25-75 toys to finish.
“It gives me a feeling of accomplishment, of sharing a piece of my heart with each and every child who receives one of our toys,” she said. “To see their smiles brings me closer to my faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and how precious every life is.”
For more information on Choose Life Toymakers, visit www.chooselifetoymakers.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.