The Great Colorado vs Texas Tomato War, a popular annual event at Twin Lakes in the 1980s, is being revived in Buena Vista by the Buena Vista Rotary Club.
According to Twin Lakes local legend, a Texan staying at the Inn of the Black Wolf once commented to the owner that “It sure is pretty here. It’s a shame no one has done anything with it.”
BV Rotary board member J. David Holt said this precipitated annual clashes between Chaffee residents and Texan tourists from 1982 to 1994.
In 2020 the tomato war was revived by a longtime participant at Twin Lakes. Larry Bunte, with the help of friends and fraternity brothers, organized a small event in Guffey, and raised over $1,700 for Cystic Fibrosis.
This year, the event is being held at the Meadows on September 18 as a fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is an early reading program for children from birth through their fifth birthday. Children enrolled in the program receive an age-appropriate book mailed each month to their home in their name.
“We are most appreciative of Mr. Selby for donating the Meadows without cost to Rotary. Not only is it a beautiful property, the wide-open spaces are great for throwing tomatoes!” said club president Jeff Wahl.
Gates will open at 3 p.m. Tomatoes will “fly” at 5 p.m. Food and beer will be available, and spectators are welcome. The Meadows is located at 15264 County Road 350, Buena Vista, CO.
Register to participate at bit.ly/362Y1TX and receive 10 pounds of tomatoes and a commemorative t-shirt.
