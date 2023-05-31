South Main wrapped up its public input charrette last week, inviting the public to join the conversation about the Meadows’ future.
In addition to open studio time and feedback sessions, the charrette also allowed attendees to develop their own neighborhood in small groups to highlight their own concerns, priorities and ideas.
Mark Krasnow, a Buena Vista resident and local real estate agent, attended the Saturday session and then returned Monday evening to see the progress. Though he’s never participated in the design process for a neighborhood, Krasnow felt the team did well and made the experience engaging.
“Usually, the developer comes up with a plan and then we hear about it as it goes before the town for approval. The design team who led the charrette are real pros and they made it fun for the different groups to work together to give input on what we felt was important and see in real-time how the room responded,” he said. “It felt similar to when the town of BV held public comment sessions whenever the town’s comprehensive plan was updated.”
Jed and Kennley Selby acquired the Meadows around 10 years ago. Krasnow said he was glad to see their new plan for developing the Meadows.
“I remember the last plan for developing the Meadows and I’m glad that didn’t work out,” he said. “This feels different because the Selbys are making it clear the goal isn’t to build as many houses as possible, but rather to develop a neighborhood that will make you want to get outside and walk or bike the trails and enjoy the shared green spaces.”
Jed said the beauty of their approach with Dover Cole is that it draws creativity from within the community.
“A lot of times when you have a community-wide challenge like housing or water, the reaction is almost always to restrict and regulate your way out of that problem,” he said. “We have a housing problem, so what we need to do is stop short-term rentals. We have a housing problem, so we need to do a moratorium. They’re always trying to stop the thing that they view as creating the problem as opposed to getting a little bit more creative and finding a real solution. … With creativity and with design, you can actually imagine a solution that doesn’t have to pull the emergency brake to solve the problem. With the right amount of creativity and with the right mindset, I think you can be there’s a way to create more. Through that process, you can solve your problem in other ways.”
Attendees also filled out a short survey identifying their priorities for the Meadows, with beauty and walkability standing out as the clear leaders.
“We got to see a lot of alignment with the room and everyone kind of got to start from the same page,” Kennley said. “They got to write in whatever they were desiring. … What we noticed throughout the week is that a lot of those same people came back to check in on the plan and see how it was going. They got to see, in real-time, some of their feedback incorporated, which was really cool.”
Preservation of open space, connection to neighboring communities and exploring ways to prevent overuse and congestion on Crossman Avenue are all ongoing topics for the design process.
The next step will be programming what goes into each piece of the development and integrating feedback and ideas.
“Everyone is in agreement that the Meadows is a special place, and any new development should preserve the most beautiful parts, like Cottonwood Creek corridor, Long Meadow, the pond, etc.,” Krasnow said. “Maintain the agriculture component and create special places that can be enjoyed by all.”
One unexpected takeaway for Jed was that certain areas he originally envisioned for development were preserved as green space in the draft presented on Thursday.
“I think certain parts of the property that I had figured would be good for development ended up being preserved,” he said. “I think there’s more open space than we expected.
Kennley appreciated the contributions of the attendees, who designed their own visions for the neighborhood in small groups.
“I felt really grateful for everyone’s time, that they would actually come and show up in person and ask questions and participate in a process,” she said. “It was such a cool tool for creating a great conversation around the Meadows, but I feel like you could really use that idea for Buena Vista. When you get people talking about a vision for something, it feels like there’s so much possibility.
“There are always challenges, but we also had a lot of smart people in the discussion,” she said. “There are so many smart, specific people that can help address actual issues to create solutions. It was really cool to have that bigger community discussion of like what we want to do it.”
