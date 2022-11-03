Starting with the People’s Stage on East Main Street and moving on to the Watershed and then the Roastery, the community stage finally found a more permanent home at McPhelemy Park. As of Oct. 27, Phase 1 of the McPhelemy Park stage has been completed.
“We are attaching the steps on each side, and that’s the last thing that needs to happen,” says Rebecca Encizo, co-owner and project manager of Arkansas Valley Welding. “We still have to touch up all the paint, cut off some bolts, finish up the back wall and then we’ll call it a done stage.”
The back wall is technically part of Phase 2, she adds, so there’s no hurry to finish it this soon. Along with the back, Phase 2 includes completing the front wall, adding the Legacy bricks and working on some landscaping around the stage.
This phase will begin in the spring – depending on the weather, possibly by May.
According to the driving force behind the stage, Tom Rollings, the stage’s completion is aiming toward late June. So far, he’s thrilled with the results.
“There’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears – literally – in this project,” he says. “The contractors have been so wonderful … The craftsmanship is far superior to some of the things you see. Arkansas Valley Welding has done a wonderful job, put their heart and soul into it. It’s kind of a legacy for them and all of the contractors.”
Encizo is excited to have finished Phase 1 just before deadline and without going over budget.
She’s also very grateful to the volunteers, including high school students, and subcontractors who have helped with the work. Brian Yates, owner of Redbird Services and his kids helped install the stage beams, and manager Ray Brooks of Rocky Mountain Lumber and his team have provided “the most amazing deals on materials” as well as guidance and information.
“The amount of work that got put into this by other people is remarkable,” Encizo says. “We’ve had lots of subcontractors that have been absolutely amazing and showed up when they said they would and have done not just a good job but went above and beyond what we expected. This has been a community project in the truest sense of the word.”
Rollings also credits the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce for providing support and fundraising. Chamber director Heather Rupska loves that the chamber of commerce got to be part of this project.
“I will say that just based on the architectural drawing, I knew it was going to be amazing, but seeing it go up, it’s better than what I could have imagined,” Rupska says. “I think our contractors are just doing a phenomenal job. They’re meticulous, the materials they’re using are the highest of quality. This iconic structure that’s being built now is going to last for so many generations to come.”
The Legacy Bricks have been delivered and await installation, she adds. She had hoped they could have been added before winter, but for now they will have to wait until the ground thaws in the spring.
Rupska reports that replica tiles of the Legacy Bricks are now available at the chamber and those who ordered a replica tile may pick them up.
The chamber is also writing a check to the town of Buena Vista for $34,000.
“That is not all that was raised because we had to pay for the bricks up front, but in addition to getting the bricks ordered, we are also writing the town a check for $34,000,” Rupska says. “That money will be budgeted strictly for the stage at McPhelemy Park.”
For Rollings, this stage represents a legacy of love contributed to future generations in Buena Vista.
“This is something that my wife and I felt strongly about, contributing what we had in a legacy fashion to the town,” he says. “Before she passed away, we had several conversations, and we thought this would be what we wanted to contribute to because we love this town.
“We want to leave a legacy for the future so that kids who are here now can grow up with this stage as part of their town, part of their family, their kids.
“That’s why when we had the groundbreaking, we had musicians, children, community members, town trustees and everybody involved. We wanted to show them that this is also their future,” Rollings said, adding, “Maybe we ought to call it the Legacy stage.”
The stage also passed inspection on Oct. 27, earning a certificate of occupancy.
