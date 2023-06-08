Countless hours of work and nearly a decade of community effort later, the Legacy Stage in McPhelemy Park opened for a crowd of ecstatic locals June 3.
The afternoon celebration included music from local performers, interactive performances, Zumba and magic tricks.
Attendees also had a chance to take in the finished brick installation, featuring dedications from community members, families and businesses.
BV Chamber CEO Heather Rupska teared up as she introduced the stage and thanked the town staff, community and committee members for their support in making the stage a reality.
“We all know that our town is known for beautiful lands that we see, the natural hot springs, the breathtaking views and, of course, tons of adventure,” Rupska said. “But let me tell you, what makes this place so absolutely special is this. It’s the people and our sense of community. From the beginning, this Legacy Stage project has been about love, family and community. It’s an iconic statement as to what this town is about. The heart that’s in it will be felt for generations.
“We’re gathered for the opening of this town-changing project. It’s a landmark in Buena Vista’s 144-year history – an ambitious performing arts stage that will become a beloved destination for BV families and visitors from miles away,” she said. “A project with ambition is not hatched overnight. In fact, it gets started years maybe even decades before it actually comes to fruition.”
After joining the BV Chamber just over a year ago, Rupska was invited to join the team working toward the Legacy Stage.
“I knew in my heart that it was time for McPhelemy Park to shine,” she said. “The guys were so funny when I told them I would raise the additional $30,000 needed to build this stage, but I know this community and I knew we’d raise that $30,000. I was 100% confident that y’all would step up BV-style and make it happen. Each brick down here is your legacy.”
She also said there would be another round of bricks in the future for those who missed out the first time.
“Once we strategically map out what our next step is in the park, if funds need to be raised for that, which they will, we’ll open that back up again. We laid the patio so it could be expanded.”
The bricks reflect the community’s investment in the town, she said.
“I’ve looked at hundreds of designs of people … different organizations that have done this kind of thing and … I saw none of them were like this,” Rupska said. “It’s just those sentiments, those statements and when you know the people who wrote them, some will make you laugh, some will make you cry. Some are in honor, some are fun statements. I mean, just it’s amazing.”
While she ran the Legacy Brick program to support the stage’s funding, she said, the rest of the stage committee reviewed and approved plans, designs and budgets, ensuring the stage became a reality.
“Many of you might remember convening right here less than 10 months ago for the groundbreaking ceremony,” she said.
“Along the way, one of the stage’s most steadfast stewards has been Tom Rollings, with great appreciation for his leadership, his generosity, his vision and his unwavering dedication to this stage, which would not be here without him.”
Legacy Stage is also dedicated to the Rollings family in appreciation of their contributions to the town and in particular the stage project.
“For hundreds of years, this place where you are today has been hallowed ground,” Rollings said. “Many peoples used to come here to meet, to gather, to share, celebrate, to enjoy the healing waters of Cottonwood Creek. … When the McPhelemys passed this on, that was their idea: To have a place where people can gather and celebrate, share the love of community. The people of this town so loved this area where you are right now that they named their town Cottonwood. They named it after Cottonwood Creek. It was a very special place. It’s a good place, and you are good people. I love you, BV.”
Buena Vista Mayor Libby Fay and Trustees Cindy Swisher and Sue Cobb also joined Rupska on stage, thanking the Rollings family for their long-term investment in the Legacy Stage project.
“Thank you so much to the Rollings family for not letting this vision die,” said Trustee Cindy Swisher. “I hope that we all enjoy it for years and years to come.”
“I was looking at this marvelous stage and I was thinking it’s built of timber and iron and masonry, but it’s built by the community and for the community,” said Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker. “This is the way that we really build a community, by having gathering places and a sense of place for people to join together and celebrate themselves and our wonderful community.”
Before cutting the ribbon, Rupska also thanked local first responders in attendance, including the BV Police Department, Chaffee County Fire, Colorado Highway Patrol and local Search and Rescue.
Rollings and BV Chamber director Tim Stang cut the ribbon together. The cutting needed to be done correctly, Rollings said, passing the scissors to Stang.
“We always should be reaching far and striving to grasp. That’s what we’ve been doing in Buena Vista for these past few years. We reach toward a new economy, we reach toward more equitable housing. We reach toward a more vibrant Main Street, we reach toward a more responsible and sustainable future,” Rupska said in closing.
“There are no great towns without great parks, and we have been reaching toward this great new stage for a very long time. Today, my friends, we can close our grasp around it for it is here. Thank you, and welcome to Legacy Stage.”
